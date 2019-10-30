The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Judith A. Bautch


1948 - 2019
Judith A. Bautch Obituary
Judith A. Bautch

(nee Kolodziej)

Judith A. Bautch, of Joliet, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice at the age of 70. Judith was born on November 30, 1948, the daughter of Theodore and Alma (nee Smith) Kolodziej.

Judith is survived by her brother, Richard (Lois) Kolodziej; nieces, Lori Knight and Lisa Surges; Goddaughter, Marcy (Scott) Aschbrenner; and Godson, Chad Bautch.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy retired from the State of Illinois Unemployment Office in Joliet and was previously employed as a beautician.

Funeral Services for Judith A. Bautch will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Romeoville, IL.

Due to allergies, Judy's family asks you kindly refrain from wearing cologne and perfume.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
