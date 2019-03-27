Judith A. Carroll



Judith A. Carroll (nee Fleischauer), age 74, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County. Judy was born and raised in Joliet and spent all her life there. She attended the old Woodland Grade School, Washington Jr. High School and Joliet Township High School. She was a proud Steelman.



In 1966, Judy married the love of her life Bob Carroll. She loved to go camping with him and although she didn't like fishing, she loved to sit next to him and crochet while he fished. They were just 6 months short of being married for 50 years when he passed in 2015.



Judy loved to reminisce about growing up in the old neighborhoods of Soupbone and Peanut Hill. For many years, she was active in the Joliet Area Women's Bowling League with her sister and mother. She spent many years in the Coffee Cup League and the T & C Gals until she was no longer able.



Judy loved to crochet blankets for her friends and family and has made hundreds over the years. She also loved to collect playing cards and listen to the music of her favorites, Paul Anka and Jerry Lee Lewis.



Judy was an active member of the Cherry Hill Church of Christ for over 50 years, where she taught children's classes and helped clean the building for much of that time. She cherished her church family.



Judy is survived by her daughter Gerri (John) Kohlbrecher. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Bill (Marie) Fleischauer, Bob (Debbie) Fleischauer, Rose Madison, Carol (Steve) Maas and Mary (Dave) Quigley; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe Carroll, Wanda Abney, Jack (Lenore) Carroll, Joyce (Bob) Blackford, Bill (Sandy) Carroll, John (Pat) Carroll Jr., Jeannie (Bill) Piper and Katie Carroll. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and her special friend at Sunny Hill, Marge Cambruzzi.



Preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bob Carroll; her parents Ray and Rose (Astorino) Fleischauer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Carroll Sr. and Margaret Carroll; her brother Joseph and sister Pam in infancy; her sister, Barb (Nick, deceased) Brandolino, her brother-in-law, Roy (Donna) Carroll; her sister-in-law, Ann Carroll and a nephew, Shawn Carroll.



Judy's family would like to thank the Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County for the wonderful care she received the last 3 years, especially her nurses, Kristi, Rick and CNA Andre. Thank you as well to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road Joliet on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. with Mr. Matt Wolf officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or to the Friends of Sunny Hill, Inc. at friendsofsunnyhill.com would be appreciated.



