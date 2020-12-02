1/
Judith A. Koziol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Koziol

Judith A. Koziol ( Hogan) - of Plainfield, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Age 73.

She was born in Chicago on February 21, 1947. Judith was a great wife, mom and grandma. She touched everyone that she met, she was mentor to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her first husband William J. Palmer III, her second husband Richard L. Koziol, parents James and Julia Hogan and her four siblings.

Survived by her three children, Patricia (Kevin) Epling, William (Rebecca) Palmer and Rosemarie (Michael) Hill; Seven grandchildren, William Palmer, Kevin Epling, Kyle Palmer, Patrick Epling, Mercedes Hill, Macaela Hill and Tricia Epling; one brother Timothy Hogan and three sisters Mary (William) See, Veronica McCloud and Denise (Dewey) Reed. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

All attending the visitation at the funeral home will be asked to observe the current Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and observe social distancing.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 - 7 P.M. Funeral Services and interment at will be private.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved