Judith A. Koziol
Judith A. Koziol ( Hogan) - of Plainfield, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Age 73.
She was born in Chicago on February 21, 1947. Judith was a great wife, mom and grandma. She touched everyone that she met, she was mentor to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceded in death by her first husband William J. Palmer III, her second husband Richard L. Koziol, parents James and Julia Hogan and her four siblings.
Survived by her three children, Patricia (Kevin) Epling, William (Rebecca) Palmer and Rosemarie (Michael) Hill; Seven grandchildren, William Palmer, Kevin Epling, Kyle Palmer, Patrick Epling, Mercedes Hill, Macaela Hill and Tricia Epling; one brother Timothy Hogan and three sisters Mary (William) See, Veronica McCloud and Denise (Dewey) Reed. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
All attending the visitation at the funeral home will be asked to observe the current Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and observe social distancing.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 - 7 P.M. Funeral Services and interment at will be private.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
