Judith A. Maffin
(nee Reuss)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Born in Blue Island, IL the daughter of the late Alfred and Ruth (nee Roos) Reuss.
Beloved Wife of the late David Maffin. Cherished Mother of Laura (Juan) Segura, Carolyn (Agustin) Alonso, Susan (Jeff) Matejka and the late David Maffin Jr; Adored "Nana" of Erik, Evan, Jon, Alex, Julian, Amelia, Maribel, Carter and Charlotte; Fond Sister of Robert Reuss. Many Dear Friends also survive.
Judith received her Nursing Degree from Evangelical School of Nursing in 1963 and enjoyed many rewarding years making a difference in her patients and their families lives. Formerly of Blue Island, Homer Glen, Country Club Hills and Most Recently of Channahon Judith found it easy to be an enthusiastic Chicago Sports fan.
She was an active Member of Channahon United Methodist Church. She dearly loved her faith and the joy of being a part of the community.
Visitation for Judith A. Maffin will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Road, Channahon. Interment will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery, Blue Island.
Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visit a brief one in order for all who would like to attend a chance to do so. Face coverings are required for entry into The Maple Funeral Home. Maximum occupancy is 25 people at a time.
For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com