Judith A. Mussario
Born: July 10, 1941
Died: May 23, 2020
Age 78 of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. She was born July 10, 1941 in Joliet, IL to the late John and Lillian (Long) Stockbar. Judy was an elementary teacher who began her career in Elmhurst, IL and retired from Valley View District 365U in Romeoville, IL in 2000. She held a master's degree in curriculum and taught second grade for many years. Judy belonged to the Red Hats GEMS ladies' group and the Maple Leaf Ladies Golf Association. She was inducted into the Maple Leaf Hole in One Club for her hole in one on the 3rd green. Judy is survived by her husband Paul of 55 years, one son Timothy Mussario, one daughter Robyn (Don) Houston and grandsons Joshua and Sean Houston. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Stockbar and Gail (Gary) Jurgel. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 7 pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Funeral Monday June 1, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dennis Church in Lockport (saint-dennis.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) preferred. Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. We recommend that respects be paid via online registry or tributes. If you attend, please make your visit brief to allow others to attend. Social distancing is required. (Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 838-1533
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2020.