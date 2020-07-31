Judith A. Newman
Judith A. Newman (nee Sullivan), age 75, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Bernadette (Don) Meadors; son, Christopher (Nicole) Newman; son, Robert Newman; step-daughter: JoAnne (Aric) Stone; step-son: George "Tiger" Newman, III; seven grandchildren: Adam, Kyle, Alexander, Caleb, Ethan, Amelia and Chloe; sister: Janet Anderson, and dear friend, Mary (Joe) Babich.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernadette (nee Lambert) Sullivan; son, Michael J. Newman (2015); brother, Jack Sullivan and sister, Mary Kaffer.
Judy was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1962. Following graduation, she began her career with what was Illinois Bell and then became AT&T as an operator, and retired from AT&T as a service representative. She was also an Avon consultant and continued to keep Joliet looking beautiful even after retirement.
Judy was a proud American who carried equal pride for her 100% Irish heritage. A crowning moment in Judy's life was when she traveled to Ireland and kissed the Blarney Stone. In her free time, Judy enjoyed painting, ceramics and travel. On Saturdays, she could be found at McDonalds for her morning meetups with longtime friends. She was a friend to all and was deeply devoted to her children and grandchildren. They are her legacy and through them, Judy will continue to shine.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. A maximum of 150 guests will be allowed and masks are required. Guests are also directed to sit with family that have been within the same household. Following mass, guests are invited to join the family at Woodlawn Memorial Park to visit Judy's grave. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony in March.
