Judith Ann Lockwood
Judith Ann Lockwood (nee Orlovich), age 79, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Judy is survived by her loving son, Scott Lockwood; grandchildren, Kirsten, Alexander and Isabel Lockwood; siblings, Robert Orlovich, Patricia (the late Kimball) Mancke; nephews, Eric (Wendy) Mancke and Brian Mancke.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Anne (nee Radeka) Orlovich; son, Jeffrey Lockwood.
Judy was a lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Joliet. She belonged to the Circle of Serbian Sisters and was a supporting member of the St. George Choir. Judy was employed by First Midwest Bank in Joliet for several years as well as the Lockport Hallmark. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Jill Mancke and Martha Seemann for the wonderful comfort and care they provided to Judy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church would be appreciated.
Funeral services for Judy will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by V. Rev Aleksandar Bugarin and V. Rev Ned Lunich. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Judith Ann Lockwood at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: