Judith Ashley (nee Fowler)
Judith Ashley, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Dwight, IL, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 25, 1943, in Joliet, IL, the daughter of the late William Earl Fowler, Loretta (nee Martin) and Leo Wortmann. She attended Saint Mary Carmelite Elementary School, Class of 1957, Joliet Township High School, Class of 1961, and was involved in the choir. Judith was raised in Joliet where she met and married a decorated Marine, John Ashley. The young family relocated to Plainfield to raise their children together. Judith was employed by Joliet Medical Group as an Insurance Supervisor. She was devoted to her husband and family for her whole life, enjoyed homemaking, and all that went along with that: cooking, decorating for Christmas, and spending time with children and grandchildren.
Judith is survived by her children, Deborah Ashley of Plainfield, John (Francy) Ashley of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Suzanne (Mario) Pistilli of Marina Del Rey, CA; grandchildren, Alyssa, Justin, Jaron, Diane (Erin), and Jennifer Ashley, and TJ Pistilli; great-grandchildren, Anna and Ariela Ashley; siblings, William Fowler of Mt. Vernon, Brenda (Sam) Fenili of Plainfield, Loretta (the late David) Blankenship of Joliet, and Ronald (Judy) Fowler of Shorewood; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded by her husband of 46 years, John Ashley; her parents; nieces, Laura Ann Fenili and Renee Whalen; and her brother-in-law, David Blankenship.
Visitation for Judith Ashley will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Hospice of Kankakee Valley would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020