Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
235 W. North Street
Manhattan, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
235 W. North Street
Manhattan, IL
2019 - 2019
Judith Castelloni

Judith "Judy" Castelloni, age 72, passed away on August 30, 2019 after a six-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Judy and her family moved to Manhattan in 1982 and have been part of the community ever since.

Judy retired from teaching in 2009 after 35 years -- teaching mostly 1st and 2nd grade at St. Pat's in Joliet and most recently Elwood Elementary School. Outside of teaching, Judy was passionate about her family, nature, antiques and was constantly active prior to her diagnosis. She could be seen walking her dog on Baker Road or at the local gym where she became a regular. Judy also kept in communication with many childhood friends and just organized her 50-year high school reunion from St. Willy's in Chicago.

Judy is survived by her dedicated husband, Joseph Castelloni; daughter, Kristen Castelloni; son David (Kendra) Castelloni; grandchildren, Ella and Michael "MJ" Castelloni; brother, Robert (Margaret) Holdsworth; sister Nancy (Mike Voitik) Holdsworth; sister Leona (Steve) Openshaw; and brother Raymond (Ellen Mills) Holdsworth Jr, and many friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Holdsworth; mother, Dorothy (Osterhaut) Holdsworth; and brother, James "Jimmy" Holdsworth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North Street, Manhattan, IL, from 9:30-10:30am, followed by the funeral service at 10:30am. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations in Judy's name be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet IL 60431, Attn: Development. Envelopes will be available at the church. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019
