Judith K. O'Bert
Born: September 26, 1946; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 06, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 74 and a lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born September 26, 1946 in Joliet, Illinois, Judith Kay was a daughter of Anton and Theresa (Vercellotti) O'Bert. She was raised and educated in Coal City, graduated from Coal City High School, and went on to attend Joliet Junior College. Judith worked as a secretary for an engineering firm; was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City, and in her free time enjoyed crafts and working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her brother Thomas (the late Virginia) O'Bert of Shorewood; sister, Debbie (Dan) Altiery of Braidwood; nieces: Stephanie O'Bert of Shorewood and Catie (Jake) Furgason of Joliet, and nephew, Michael (Trish) Ellsworth of Seattle Washington.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Virginia.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City.
Please note that face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation and funeral.
Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125)