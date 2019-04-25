judith E. Lapikas



Judith E. "Judy" Lapikas, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born on September 27, 1942 in Joliet, the daughter of the late Russell and Margaret (nee Easton) Ghilain.



Judy enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader. She retired from Dr. Hutchinson Dental Office as a dental assistant.



Judy is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Deena Haas) Lapikas; grandchildren, Robert Lapikas, Troy Lapikas, Dalton (fianc e, Annie Basile) Lapikas, and Tyler Lapikas; great-grandchild, Laila Lapikas; sister, Jane (Paul) Holmes; brother, Wayne (Janet) Ghilain; and brother-in-law, Mike Lapikas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Lapikas (2017) and her parents.



Visitation for Judy Lapikas will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, Church of St. Jude or would be appreciated.