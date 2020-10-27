1/
Judith M. Burzinski
Judith M. Burzinski

Judith M. Burzinski, age 76, passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Survived by her children, James (Sandra) Burzinski, Laura (Al) Cox and Heather (Adam) Sullivan; her grandchildren, Alexandra Burzinski and Logan Cox.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond D. Burzinski and her parents, Vernon (Mary) Keene.

Judy was a lifelong resident of Joliet and Plainfield area. She was a parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Judy was an eucharistic minister and enjoyed going to local nursing homes to make sure the residents could receive communion. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Per Judy's wishes, cremations rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Farkas Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
October 27, 2020
Judy and I were cousins and friends. This photo of Judy was taken
by a teepee when we were at Abbey Farms a few Fall festivals ago.
Love, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Roder
Family
