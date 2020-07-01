Judith Rae Hadala
Judith Rae Hadala (nee Miglorini), age 77, of Joliet, IL passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a five year courageous battle against ovarian cancer. She was born January 1, 1943 to the late Peggy (nee Delrose) and Raymond Miglorini in Joliet where she was raised and educated, a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA). She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of St. Francis and her Masters from Northern Illinois University.
Judy is the beloved wife of Dale Hadala; loving mother of Neal (Julie) Hadala and Jayme (Steve) Richards; devoted "Nana" of Macie and Gianna Hadala; Nathanial and Zachary Richards; dearest sister of Jerry (Judy) Miglorini and the late Arlene Joutras and nephew Greg (Sue) Joutras. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and several dear friends.
She enjoyed a long career as an educator for district 86 in Joliet. Other interests included quilting, winter trips with Dale to Siesta Key, FL, as well as lunching and socializing with her friends; however, her greatest passion was spending time with her grandkids and family.
Visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Friday, July 3, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 18 N. Woodlawn Ave., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Judith Rae Hadala (nee Miglorini), age 77, of Joliet, IL passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a five year courageous battle against ovarian cancer. She was born January 1, 1943 to the late Peggy (nee Delrose) and Raymond Miglorini in Joliet where she was raised and educated, a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA). She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of St. Francis and her Masters from Northern Illinois University.
Judy is the beloved wife of Dale Hadala; loving mother of Neal (Julie) Hadala and Jayme (Steve) Richards; devoted "Nana" of Macie and Gianna Hadala; Nathanial and Zachary Richards; dearest sister of Jerry (Judy) Miglorini and the late Arlene Joutras and nephew Greg (Sue) Joutras. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and several dear friends.
She enjoyed a long career as an educator for district 86 in Joliet. Other interests included quilting, winter trips with Dale to Siesta Key, FL, as well as lunching and socializing with her friends; however, her greatest passion was spending time with her grandkids and family.
Visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Friday, July 3, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 18 N. Woodlawn Ave., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.