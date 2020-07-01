Judith Rae Hadala
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Rae Hadala

Judith Rae Hadala (nee Miglorini), age 77, of Joliet, IL passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a five year courageous battle against ovarian cancer. She was born January 1, 1943 to the late Peggy (nee Delrose) and Raymond Miglorini in Joliet where she was raised and educated, a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA). She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of St. Francis and her Masters from Northern Illinois University.

Judy is the beloved wife of Dale Hadala; loving mother of Neal (Julie) Hadala and Jayme (Steve) Richards; devoted "Nana" of Macie and Gianna Hadala; Nathanial and Zachary Richards; dearest sister of Jerry (Judy) Miglorini and the late Arlene Joutras and nephew Greg (Sue) Joutras. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and several dear friends.

She enjoyed a long career as an educator for district 86 in Joliet. Other interests included quilting, winter trips with Dale to Siesta Key, FL, as well as lunching and socializing with her friends; however, her greatest passion was spending time with her grandkids and family.

Visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Friday, July 3, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 18 N. Woodlawn Ave., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
08:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved