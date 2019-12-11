|
|
JUDY A. GILBERTSON
Judy A. Gilbertson, age 77, a resident of Joliet, IL and a former longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away December 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Ed Gilbertson; her loving children, Cynthia (Mike) Winterstein of Rothbury, MI, Eric Gilbertson of Zephyrhills, FL, Kristin (Rob) Trizna of Channahon, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Nicole Piper, Kayla Murray, Brandon Winterstein, Jael Waddick, Anna Trizna, Scott Trizna, Jake Trizna, Caleb Gilbertson and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Perry Gilbertson; her grandson, Cody Gilbertson; and her mother, Bette Ann Carr.
Judy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was deeply devoted to her family.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Judy's life, memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All services will be private. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visitwww.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019