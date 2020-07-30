Judy D. June
Judy D. June (nee Tyson) (Weber) - of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Friday, July 24, 2020. Age 77 years.
Survived by her husband of 30 years Ford C. "Chet" June, III. Her sisters Nancy Lorraine (Dennis) Husch of Herndon, VA. and Connie Lee (Michael) McKee of St. Peters, MO. Two brothers-in-law Peter B. (Janet) June of Peoria, AZ. and D. Andrew (Cynthia) June of Channahon, IL. Her aunt Barbara Carolyn Ocker of Virginia Beach, VA and daughter-in-law Kim Chang Suk Weber of Joliet. Three grandchildren Robert James Weber, III, Angelica Kathren Weber and Sarah Ann Weber. Four great-grandchildren Madison Nicole Weber, Bella Nacole Weber, Brantley Michael Weber and Paisley Delores Ballew all of Joliet. Her son Robert James Weber, II of Atlantic City, NJ. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy was born February 22, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL. the daughter of the late Thomas Clifford and Wanda Lee (nee Biggers) Tyson. Judy graduated from Cahokia High School Class of 1960 and was an active member of the Bethel Chapter in East St. Louis. She graduated from The Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. in 1964 and became a Registered Nurse. Her nursing Career began at Centerville Hospital in Illinois and continued in Springfield, IL for two seasons as team nurse for the St. Louis Cardinal Farm League Baseball Team, the Springfield Redbirds. Judy was a pediatric physician's assistant with a large local clinic and chief nurse of the first state-wide Bureau of Nursing Home Enforcement with the Illinois Department of Public Health. Judy retired as administrator of the Deerbrook Care Center and as a nursing consultant with several major Midwest nursing home corporations. Member of First Presbyterian Church and was an active member of the church choir. Member and patroness of The Holly Club of Joliet and a supporter of the Joliet Area Community Hospice. Judy was an avid gardener, with her garden being featured in the 2016 Hospice Garden Walk. Her most treasured times were with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Judy's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice Staff and her friend Georgene for their love and care of Judy.
Private family funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, First Presbyterian Church or The Holly Club of Joliet will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements cared for by Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com