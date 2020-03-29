|
|
Judy M. Truax
Born: April 20, 1949 in Joliet, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 70 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully after a seven year battle with cancer on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with family and friends by her side.
Born April 20, 1949 in Joliet, Judy was the daughter of Donald and Theresa (DeAngelis) Truax. She was raised and educated in Crest Hill and graduated from Lockport West High School with the class of 1967. Judy began a career in accounting with G.A.F. then transitioned to purchasing with American Steel and Wire, and finally retired with Motion Industries as an operations manager. She is the leader and founder of Judy's Pink Panthers Baton Twirlers and served as majorette for the Joliet American Legion Band. A landmark moment for Judy was when she coached Danielle Novakowski who became the 1995 Teenage Miss Majorette of America. Judy enjoyed gardening, cheering for the Chicago White Sox, and in the summertime she could be found swimming at Chaney Pool in Crest Hill. Judy loved talking politics and following current events, but even more so, loved being a care taker to all. She was a devoted catholic who was a friend to anyone she met. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by the love of her life of 42 years, Steve Lucas; Lockport cousins: Bonnie (Paul) Zupancic, Tammy (John) Karn and Chuck Colognesi; Rockford Cousins: David (Kathleen) Cerutti, Mark (Laura) Cerutti, Billy (the late Donna) Truax, Richard (Karen) Truax and Sherry Truax, and dear friends: Jane Bolton-Montello, Bonnie Rentschler, Sandy Horton, the late Rosalie Worland, Verna Nurczyk, Donna Cwudzinski, Arlene Finkle, Lukie Surges and the late Maureen Southcomb.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Theresa; aunts: Marilyn Truax and Marilyn DeAngelis, and cousin: Steve (Shirley) Cerutti.
A private visitation and service will be held and Judy will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date, and an updated service announcement will be made available at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Judy's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Judy Truax at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020