O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 S. Jefferson Street
Lockport, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 S. Jefferson Street
Lockport, IL
Julia A. Solley Obituary
Julia A. Solley

Julia A. Solley (nee Stytz), age 93 of Crest Hill, passed away September 25, 2019. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary (nee Sowa) Stytz; her siblings, Helen Sedar, Teresa Moraski, John Stytz, Frank Stytz, Caroline Payton, Anna Szepalak, Martha Thoren, Louis Stytz, and Eleanor Rego.

Julia is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years Robert; her loving children, Janice (William) Brill, Patricia (Garrett) Nagel, and Michael Solley; her grandchildren Katherine (Steven) Schuetz, Anne (Neil) Bossard, Elizabeth (John) Belsan, and Caralin Nagel; great-grandchildren Evan, Carter, and Aubrey Belsan, and Nora and Alice Bossard; one brother Anthony Stytz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mother Cabrini League, 434 W. Deming Place #1, Chicago, IL 60614, would be appreciated.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019
