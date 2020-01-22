The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 N. Brookforest Ave.
Shorewood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julianne Paluch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julianne Paluch


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julianne Paluch Obituary
Julianne Paluch

Age 69, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Niles, IL passed away peacefully with her family at her side Friday January 17, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

She was born March 4, 1950 to the late Margaret Cecilia (Connolly) and Arthur Carl Quenzel in Chicago where she was raised and educated, a graduate of Queen of Peace High School. Julianne earned a bachelor's degree from Chicago State University and began teaching shortly thereafter with the Chicago Public School System.

Beloved wife of 41.5 years to Thomas M. Paluch; loving mother of Maggie (Anthony) Malinowski and Becky Paluch; proud and devoted grandmother of Isabella, Matthew, and Morgan; dearest sister of Patricia Quenzel and the late James (Kay) Quenzel. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Julie loved a good cup of tea and never could resist adding a new teapot to her collection. She and Tom enjoyed winters in Nevada where she enjoyed looking out at the mountains and trips to the strip to enjoy musicians and comedians. However, nothing gave her more joy than spoiling her grandchildren and showering them with hugs and kisses.

Visitation for Julianne will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet. Funeral Services Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Ave., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Big Shoulders Fund which supports inner-city Chicago Catholic schools.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -