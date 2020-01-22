|
Julianne Paluch
Age 69, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Niles, IL passed away peacefully with her family at her side Friday January 17, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
She was born March 4, 1950 to the late Margaret Cecilia (Connolly) and Arthur Carl Quenzel in Chicago where she was raised and educated, a graduate of Queen of Peace High School. Julianne earned a bachelor's degree from Chicago State University and began teaching shortly thereafter with the Chicago Public School System.
Beloved wife of 41.5 years to Thomas M. Paluch; loving mother of Maggie (Anthony) Malinowski and Becky Paluch; proud and devoted grandmother of Isabella, Matthew, and Morgan; dearest sister of Patricia Quenzel and the late James (Kay) Quenzel. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Julie loved a good cup of tea and never could resist adding a new teapot to her collection. She and Tom enjoyed winters in Nevada where she enjoyed looking out at the mountains and trips to the strip to enjoy musicians and comedians. However, nothing gave her more joy than spoiling her grandchildren and showering them with hugs and kisses.
Visitation for Julianne will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet. Funeral Services Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Ave., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Big Shoulders Fund which supports inner-city Chicago Catholic schools.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020