Julie A. Christianson
Julie A. Christianson (nee Anderson) Age 88 years, passed away peacefully during her afternoon nap on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Morris.
Born in Manchester Twp. Illinois on November 3, 1930. She was retired from Sears Dept. Store, where she was known as the "Bra Lady". Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Cantigny Post # 367. Julie loved to play Bingo and loved going to the casino to play the slot machines. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Christianson (2000); an infant daughter, Marjorie; her parents, Alfred E. and Hulda (nee Johnson) Anderson; three brothers, Maynard, Everett and Roger Anderson; two sisters, Jean Shoaf and Marjorie Hendricks.
Survived by three daughters, Denise Christianson, Joni (Tony) Kaluza and Karen (Tim) Ciarlette;
three grandchildren, Anton "TJ", Alex and Bobby Kaluza; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of services at 12:00 Noon.
Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park I.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cornerstone Services or Special Olympics would be greatly appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019