The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map

Julie Annette DeRobertis


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Annette DeRobertis Obituary
Julie Annette DeRobertis

Julie Annette DeRobertis (nee Pohl), of Shorewood, passed away at the age of 50, on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at Silver Cross Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. Julie was born in LaSalle, IL on July 1, 1969, the youngest daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Pohl. She was a 1987 graduate of Mendota High School, Worsham College of Mortuary Science, and earned her nursing degree from Illinois Valley Community College. She was a heart transplant nurse at Loyola Medical Center and recently worked at Hinsdale Hospital as a cardiac nurse. Julie truly had a gift for establishing such caring and compassionate relationships with her patients and their families.

Julie had a creative side to her that was indescribable. She loved arts and crafts and was quite the carpenter.

She had an adventurous side to her, always enjoyed traveling, taking photographs wherever she went and loved to attend concerts with her friends. Above all, the time spent time with her family was the most important to her.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of almost 20 years, Thomas William DeRobertis, Jr.; her children, Grayson and Aubrey DeRobertis; sisters, Lori (Mark) Thompson and Lisa (Alan) Teauseau; nieces and nephews,

Marissa Teauseau, Jonathan Thompson, Matthew Thompson, and Zach Thompson, who was also her godson; her husband's parents, Thomas (Barbara) DeRobertis, Sr. and Charlotte (Tom) Morris; brother-in-law, Tony DeRobertis; lifelong best friend, who she considered a sister, Kimberly (Dean) Voller; and her goddaughter, Jordan Voller.

She is preceded by her parents.

A Memorial Gathering for Julie Annette DeRobertis will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL, from 4:00 p.m. until her Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. As it was Julie's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern WI, 8948 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI, 53226, would be appreciated. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -