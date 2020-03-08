|
Julie Annette DeRobertis
Julie Annette DeRobertis (nee Pohl), of Shorewood, passed away at the age of 50, on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at Silver Cross Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. Julie was born in LaSalle, IL on July 1, 1969, the youngest daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Pohl. She was a 1987 graduate of Mendota High School, Worsham College of Mortuary Science, and earned her nursing degree from Illinois Valley Community College. She was a heart transplant nurse at Loyola Medical Center and recently worked at Hinsdale Hospital as a cardiac nurse. Julie truly had a gift for establishing such caring and compassionate relationships with her patients and their families.
Julie had a creative side to her that was indescribable. She loved arts and crafts and was quite the carpenter.
She had an adventurous side to her, always enjoyed traveling, taking photographs wherever she went and loved to attend concerts with her friends. Above all, the time spent time with her family was the most important to her.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of almost 20 years, Thomas William DeRobertis, Jr.; her children, Grayson and Aubrey DeRobertis; sisters, Lori (Mark) Thompson and Lisa (Alan) Teauseau; nieces and nephews,
Marissa Teauseau, Jonathan Thompson, Matthew Thompson, and Zach Thompson, who was also her godson; her husband's parents, Thomas (Barbara) DeRobertis, Sr. and Charlotte (Tom) Morris; brother-in-law, Tony DeRobertis; lifelong best friend, who she considered a sister, Kimberly (Dean) Voller; and her goddaughter, Jordan Voller.
She is preceded by her parents.
A Memorial Gathering for Julie Annette DeRobertis will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL, from 4:00 p.m. until her Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. As it was Julie's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern WI, 8948 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI, 53226, would be appreciated. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020