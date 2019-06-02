The Herald-News Obituaries
Committal
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood
Julius H. Mortensen Jr. Obituary
Julius H. Mortensen, Jr.

Julius H. "Jack" Mortensen, Jr., WWII Army Air Corps Veteran having served in the Central Pacific Theater from 1943-1946, sadly passed away on May 15, 2019. Jack was the original developer of Marley Estates in Mokena, a proud Honor Flight Veteran and a lifetime ballroom dancer particularly in his retirement years. Jack was a great provider for his seven children. He had a very successful custom-building business with his wife, Claire, for many years (Mortensen Construction). He was ahead of his time on many building design features in his homes and a leader in the industry. Jack had a larger than life personality, was often the life of the party and always made people smile.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire B. Mortensen and daughter Joanne Mortensen.

Loving father of Jackie Kramer, Jane McCarty, Jim Mortensen, John (Arnett) Mortensen, Jeff Mortensen, Jerianne (Mark) Sagen, and Joel Mortensen. Cherished grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 11. Dear brother of the late Shirley Zygmunt (Susan Doran and Sandy Wickman), Lorraine Dainton and Elmer Mortensen. Treasured friend of the Zurawski Family.

Committal services on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to honor Flight-Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Rosemont , IL 60018 www.honorflightchicago.org

708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 2, 2019
