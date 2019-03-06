June Janulis



Born: June 22, 1935; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 4, 2019; in Braceville, IL



June Janulis, age 83, of Braceville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home.



Born June 22, 1935 in Chicago, June Louise was a daughter of Charles and Louise (nee Pukas) Janulis. She was raised and educated in Chicago, and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. June worked for Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant until she retired after 32 years of service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood, and loved to travel and go deep sea fishing. June was also an avid reader, and really just learned to appreciate her time after retirement.



Survivors include nieces and nephew, Jana Flores, Jean (Larry) Yates, Susan Sulzer, and Charles (Michelle) Janulis, Jr.; as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews.



June was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Janulis, Sr.; and one sister, Evelyn Sulzer.



A private graveside service will be held in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in June's memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood.



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington (815) 476-2181. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019