Karen Ann Holman Spaulding
1960 - 2020
Karen Ann Holman Spaulding

Born: July 17, 1960

Died: October 8, 2020

Karen Ann was born to William C. Holman and Annie L. Holman (Elliott) on July 17, 1960. She departed this life on October 8, 2020.

Karen was born in the family home in Heth, Arkansas. When she was still a very small child, the family moved north to Joliet, Illinois. Karen was educated in Lockport public schools. As a teenager in the 1970s, she was asked to do commercial modeling for various clothing stores. Her pictures appeared in local newspapers.

Karen completed higher education at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL, and Nursing School at Viterbo University and Walden University. She worked as an RN-MSN at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and finally at Franciscan Village Mother Theresa Home, Lemont, IL. She was a caring and knowledgeable healthcare provider who taught many and was loved by everyone.

Despite successful careers in business and later in healthcare, it is undoubtedly true that her greatest love and accomplishment was the birth and rearing of her daughter, Jade Alyson Marie Spaulding. She doted on Jade from the first day until the last and Jade brought her life great joy and purpose.

Karen helped a daycare in Fairmont, had friends all over the country from living in Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Louis, John, Woodrow and one sister Mary Ann.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory one loving daughter Jade Spaulding (MS, Psychology). She also leaves three brothers Curtis (Heidi) Holman, Burnell (Carrie) Holman, William H. Holman, and six sisters Irma King, Carlene Ellis, Bessie Bevard, Louella Henderson, Inez Williams, Shirley Holman and three sister in laws Blanche Holman, Barbara Holman, Glenessa Holman. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and many dear friends, including special friend, Bruce Leiterman, and best friends Deborah Pahl and Jacqueline Buckley Rollins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Our Lady's of Angels Retirement Home

https://olaretirement.org/donate/or plant flowers in her memory.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
