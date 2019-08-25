|
Karen Dowd
(nee Sucharski)
It is with great sadness that we announce Karen Dowd, age 58, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, August 19, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center ICU, even though she was in great pain.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years and best friend for 40 years, John "Jack" Dowd; her two devoted sons, Johnathan Dowd and Zachary Dowd; cherished sister, Linda (Mathew) Linn; revered brother, Fred (Cyndi) Sucharski; sister-in-law, Donna Sucharski Tellez; and niece, Katherine Tellez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Darlene (nee Gunsch) Sucharski; brother, David Sucharski; and sister, Susan Sucharski.
Karen's whole life was about being the family caregiver and doing her best for her family. She comforted her sister, Susan, her father, Chester, and her mother, Darlene, before they passed. Always considering her family's needs before her own. Karen's smile was a shining light into her soul. Always happy and saying kind words to everyone. Words cannot explain how badly her family will miss her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ramesh Patel and Dr. Ram Natesh for saving Karen's life, more than once, and giving them extra time with her, and to the St. Joe's ICU nurses and CAN's for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral Services for Karen Dowd were held privately for her family with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Morning Star Mission would be appreciated. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019