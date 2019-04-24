The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Karen Farr

Karen Farr Obituary
Karen Lynn Farr

Karen Lynn Farr (nee Smrekar), age 56, at rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Keith Farr; children, Lisa Lynn Farr, Thomas Edward Farr; grandchildren, Emeliah and Lilly Farr; sisters, Janet (Kurt) Liebermann and Deborah Smrekar; parents, Richard and Carol Smrekar; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lilian and Lawrence Weber; paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Edward Smrekar.

Karen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with her church family. One of her favorite hobbies was bowling. She will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Karen's life will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Keith Forni officiating. Per Karen's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Interment will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Park Hills of Rest in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Karen Lynn Farr at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2019
