Karen Lynette Whiteman
Karen Lynette Whiteman (nee Kelly), age 72, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born July 28, 1947, to the late Theodore and Mary (nee Jenkins) Kelly of Lockport. Karen was a longtime resident of Rockdale, IL where she and Edwin, her husband of 44 years, raised their family. In 2003, they retired to Cape Coral, Florida and most recently lived in the Jacksonville area.
Survived by her devoted husband, Edwin; beloved children, Kelly Eisenbeis, Jennifer (Lee) Fields, Sean (Candy) Connery, Kerrigan (James) Neal, Edwin J. (Leah) Whiteman, and Nicole (Michael) Wood; loving grandchildren, Samantha (Alex) Nakis, Abigail, Madison, Gage, Jakob and Katlyn Eisenbeis, Justin Stauffer, Joshua (Ashley) Stauffer, Connor and Grace Fields, Mellika and Holly Connery, Taylor and Colton Neal, Megan, Morgan and Maggie Wood; precious great grandson, Jackson Nakis; and her cherished pup, Max. She is also survived by her sister, Terry Kelly; sister-in-law, Sandra (late Andrew Sr.) Roechner; brother-in-laws Donald (Doris) Whiteman and Daniel (Koni) Whiteman, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her lifelong best friend, Adele Sense, helped care for her over the past several months and was by her side to the very end.
Preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Edwin C. Whiteman and mother-in-law, Marjorie (nee Homer) Whiteman.
Karen was a registered nurse and worked at St. Joseph and Silver Cross hospitals in many capacities but primarily as an ER trauma nurse. She was an avid BINGO player. Nothing brought her more happiness than having her children and grandchildren near her.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St, Joliet. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020