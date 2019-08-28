|
Karen Marie Mattas
(nee Lovati)
Karen Marie Mattas, age 73, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1946, to the union of Thomas and Mary (nee DiDesiderio) Lovati, and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. Karen followed her dreams and opened a clothing store in 1990, Karen's Boutique, and later dedicated her time to recruiting for First Student Bus Services for 15 years. She was also a proud and supportive member of the TOPS club for 25 years.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Mattas; sons, Robert (Brenda) Mattas of Plainfield, Bryan Mattas of Joliet, Brent (Mary) Mattas of Joliet, and Russell (Trichelle) Mattas of Morris; grandchildren, Robbie (Courtney) Mattas, Bailey Mattas, Kylie Mattas, Austin Mattas, Colby Mattas, Leia Mattas, Nick Holland, William Delucio, and Logan Delucio; great grandson, Benjamin Mattas; brother, Kenny Lovati of Joliet; her niece, Tricia (Scott) Samuelson of Lockport; and great nieces, Grace, Audry and Molly Samuelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tommy Lovati (2018).
Visitation for Karen Marie Mattas will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Joliet. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019