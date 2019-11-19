|
|
Karen Sue Wietting
(nee-Voice)
Karen Sue Wietting (nee-Voice) - passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, after a courage fight with Aplastic Anemia at Journey Care Center at Rush Medical Center Chicago, Saturday, November 16, 2019. Age 59.
Survived by Bruce her loving husband of 36 years, her children Jessica (Shawn) Markee, Janine Wietting and Joshua Wietting, devoted Oma to Skyler, Sydney and Shaylee. Numerous siblings, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Hazel Voice.
Karen was a strong and loyal woman who spoke her mind. She was very proud of the battles she overcame. She was avid animal lover. Her greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019