Karl Rudolph Anderson Jr.
Karl Rudolph Anderson Jr., of Joliet, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
Survived by his three children, Sally (David) Teague, Karl III (Sandra) Anderson, and Mark (Libertad) Anderson; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; one brother, Larimer (Joan) Anderson and one sister, Alma Ruth (Andy) Dearth.
Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Anne (Richards) Anderson; his second wife, Rosella (Rink) Anderson; and his parents, Karl Anderson Sr. and Edith Anderson.
He served in the US Army for 15 ½ years, retiring in 1971, as a Captain. While in the army, Karl served in Germany, Dominican Republic, Korea (just after the Korean War), and in Vietnam (during the Vietnam War). After retiring from the Army, he practiced as an Accountant and owned a small business in Bangor ME. Karl and his generosity and humor will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet IL. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassion International. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com where you may post a condolence, a photo or a story. For more information, please call 815-725-0100
Due to the COVID-19 social distancing rules, attendance and visitation will be by invitation only, but can be watched after 11:30 AM CST online at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnWLBOIW3CQVTsFPzcJX8g
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.