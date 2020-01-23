|
|
Katharine A. McDaniel
Born: February 23, 1932
Died: January 9, 2020
Kathe (Katharine A.) McDaniel was born in Joliet, IL on February 23rd, 1932. She and her mom, Mary Benton lived near the home of the world renowned Afro-American dancer Katherine Dunham which provided the youngster with an early role model and respected idol. She attended Eliza Kelly Elementary, Washington Jr. High and Joliet Township High School.
Divorced after ten-years, she kept her married surname. Kathe taught self-contained 5th and 6th grades and also Junior High English in Fairmont Elementary near Lockport. Valley View District in Romeoville/Bolingbrook and Jonas Salk Elementary were the next and final recipients of her teaching talents. Kathe retired in 1992 after 40 classroom years.
Kathe served in many capacities with the Universalist-Unitarian Church of Joliet, including terms on the Board of Trustees. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity of Educational Professionals. She also devoted much time as a Silver Cross Hospital Childerguild Gift Shop volunteer.
Kathe and travelling companions went to Venice, Italy three times, (her favorite destination), much of the rest of Italy, the Bahamas, France, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and both U.S. coasts including her one-time resident city of Williamsburg, VA.
Thru the years many kittens and cats were given homes-and spoiled! She loved gardening, theater, music, opera, ballet, the fine arts, figure skating, PBS dramas and mysteries. When vision became clouded she depended upon audiobooks from the public library.
Fibromyalgia plagued her later teaching years. Retirement brought increased health problems, "fibro-", chronic fatigue syndrome, spinal stenosis, macular degeneration in both eyes and innumerable other ailments made her too well acquainted with pain, sometimes not responding to medications. She unexpectedly left this life on Jan. 9th. Kathe donated her body to a medical school via the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois.
Survivors are Kathe's two nephews Lance Lopez of Palos Hills and Allan Suggett of University Park, Missouri. Lance was "raised" by Kathe. Richard Kennedy, a friend from Fairmont teaching days has been Kathe's live-in caregiver since July 2016.
Kathe always had a sympathetic ear and was a lovingly wise woman There are many students and work "pals" and good friends who filled her days with challenges, fullness and delight, all of whom are invited to attend A Celebration of Kathe McDaniel's life which will be held at the Universalist-Unitarian Church, 3401 West Jefferson St. 2:30 PM on Sunday February 23rd, 2020. (call 916/284-0549 for more info.)
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020