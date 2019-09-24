The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Katherine Ann Rademacher


1943 - 2019
Katherine Ann Rademacher

Katherine Ann Rademacher (nee Cafaro), age 76, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 20th, 2019.

Katherine is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Roger Rademacher; son, Christopher "John" Rademacher; siblings, Billie Anderson of Appleton, WI, Frances Congdon of Chicago, IL, William Cafaro of Centuria, WI, Joann Marek of Slidell, LA. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Georgia (nee Kerr) Cafaro; siblings, Virginia Marino and Michael Cafaro.

Katherine was originally from Chicago where she graduated from Lucy Flower High School and a lifelong resident of the Joliet area. She was always a dedicated wife and mother to Roger and Christopher. Katherine enjoyed traveling and was famous for her outstanding culinary skills. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's name to the COPD Foundation would be appreciated.

A celebration of Katherine's life will begin on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Monday. September 23, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Katherine Ann Rademacher at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019
