Katherine Fredin
Katherine Fredin (Priami), age 98, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Fredin; loving mother of James A. (Mary K.) Fredin, Bonnie (Dennis) Fredin, and Doug (Barbara) Fredin; cherished grandmother of Geoff (Molly) Pfeifer, Emily (Ryan) Starck, Elizabeth (Brian) McDonnell, Margaret (Christopher) Janik, Timothy (Lindsay) Fredin, Carolyn (Nicholas) Siroky, Justin (Whitney) Fredin, Nathaniel (Carrie) Fredin, and Courtney (David) DeBoer and great-grandmother of 24.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elide Mary Priami (Mei). Katherine was a member of St. Peter's UCC in Frankfort and member of the Women's Club in Frankfort. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will always be remembered and never forgotten.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's UCC, 12 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 would be appreciated.
WEARING FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDOTORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE.
Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225