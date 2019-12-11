The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Katherine Mary Garcia Obituary
Katherine Mary Garcia

Katherine Mary Garcia, age 63 of Killeen, Tx., formerly of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019.

Loving mother of Francisco Garcia III and Jennifer (Morris) Branden; fond sister of Christine (Robert) Romans, Patricia Johnson and Robert Gasior; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., chapel service Friday evening 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Service concludes at the funeral home.

Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019
