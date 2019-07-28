|
Kathleen A. Heikkila
Kathleen A. Heikkila (nee Duff), age 62, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Rita (Hofer) Duff; sister, Diane (Gene) Egezio; brother, Patrick (Judy) Duff; and son, Joshua Hotuyec.
Survived by her husband, Allen Heikkila; children Kevin Hotuyec of Bradenton, FL, Christine Heikkila of Dwight, IL, Patrick Heikkila of Joliet, IL and Lauren Heikkila of Hyannis Port, MA; siblings Philip (Marjorie) Duff of Joliet, Theresa (Jim) Gorzelany of Chicago, Mike (Kathy) Duff of Carmel, IN, Jim (Linda) Duff of Grandridge, IL, George (Janene) Duff of Plainfield, IL, Bob Duff of Rockdale, IL, and David Duff of North Carolina; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Joliet, IL Kathleen attended St. Raymond's Catholic Grade School, and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her friends and beloved family members. Kathleen enjoyed gardening and sun-bathing, and was an avid collector of Precious Moments.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will begin on Monday, July 29, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7:30 p.m. Per Kathleen's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Obituary and tribute wall for Kathleen Heikkila at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from July 28 to July 29, 2019