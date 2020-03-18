|
Kathleen Ann Caldwell
Born: November 18, 1954; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 3, 2020; in Lafayette, IN
Kathleen Ann Caldwell, formerly "Kathy" Broz, 65, Denver, Indiana passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, at Franciscan East Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana.
Born November 18, 1954, in Joliet, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter and youngest child of John Robert "Jack" Caldwell and Lillie Marie McKendry-Caldwell and sibling to late sister, Ginger Caldwell.
Kathy became the devoted wife to her husband of 34 years and mother to her three children, two of which, Amy and Johnny B, are special needs. She zealously served as a full-time at-home caregiver until she was nearly 60 years old. There wasn't a soul on Earth who could have tried harder, sacrificed more or demonstrated love in action for her children quite as fiercely as Kathy did.
After many life changes in 2013, Kathy reconnected with a friend from Lockport West High School (later known as Romeoville High School). In him she found a new, amazing and life-completing love. She sold her home in Joliet, Illinois moving to Denver, Indiana to build a future with him and to continue to grow her custom embroidery business.
Ron, a community-minded 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason, and Master Builder-Project Manager helped to reignite Kathy's long-time passion for public service. She volunteered at a local thrift store that helped the homeless, she was an active member of her sorority, the Sigma Phi Gamma, Alpha Mu chapter and the Denver Lions Club working to make positive changes locally.
Kathy loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, boating on Mississinewa Reservoir, attending car shows where she and Ron showed off their classic-cars, dream-house window-shopping with her daughter Melissa and visiting Amy and Johnny weekly at their group home out of state.
Although she was not blessed with a green thumb, she often tried to grow a garden. She loved spending time outdoors photographing the hummingbirds that came to visit her flowers. She loved sitting by the campfire or sinking into the hot tub on quiet, starry nights. When she still could, she loved to dance.
Survivors include her three children, Amy Marie McGown, Joliet, IL; Melissa Broz, Nashville, TN; and John "Johnny B." Broz, Joliet, IL; fiancé, Ron Rylands, Denver, IN, along with his seven children, Joshua Lee Rylands, Jeremy Michael Rylands, Jared Daniel Rylands, Johnathon William Rylands, Justin Patrick Rylands, Jessica Ann Rylands-Bex, and Ronald William "Buddy" Rylands, Jr.;fifteen Ryland's family grandchildren, Julia, Jackie, Shane, Mason, Peyton, Haley, Axlyn, Adrian, Lilly, Jaxon, Rosie, Phinlee, Jordan, Aubrie, and Reece;two dogs, Oscar and Maya, Grand Cat, Tia; nieces and nephews, Julie Brassal, Jill Brassal, Johnny Brassal, and all of their beautiful extended family to whom Kathy was both a Great and Great-Great Aunt to; her ex-husband and father of her children, John Francis Broz, Adamsville, TN; and her step-children, Shawn Kuhl and Jennifer Saweikis, though separated by distance and marriage, she held them and step-grandchildren dear.
In addition to being welcomed into the open arms of her mother, father, and sister in Heaven, she was looking forward to seeing her sweet granddaughter, Brianna Fern Rylands, Odie Broz, her faithful bichon-terrier mix of almost 18 years, and Gizmo "Gizzy" Rylands, her adoptive step-dog, a full-blooded Pekinese with an underbite that could melt your heart.
After a visitation in Denver, Indiana a gravesite burial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, Illinois at 11am followed by a celebration of life open house in Plainfield, Illinois from 12noon-4pm.
For the full obituary visit: mcclainfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kathy-Caldwell.
In memory of Kathy's life, we ask that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to Hometown Federal Credit Union, Peru, IN (765-472-7600) to the special account set up under Ron Rylands to help with the continued care of Kathy's special needs children, Amy and Johnny B.
You may also make a tax-deductible donation at: bit.ly/KathysKids
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 18, 2020