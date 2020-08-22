Kathleen Ann Przybylski
Age 66, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and two daughters after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years Bill Przybylski, two daughters, Ami Heaton and Julie (Brian) Petrovic, and four grandchildren, Zach and Allison Heaton and Hunter and Buchanan Petrovic. She is also survived by her sister Beth (Pat) Freeland, nieces and nephews, especially David Przybylski who was like a son to her, and numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Audrey Keen, brother Ronnie Keen, father and mother in law, William and Helen Przybylski, brother in law David Przybylski, and sister in law Joan Przybylski.
She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. She was a great wife, mother, "Gama," and friend too many here in Illinois and in her second home Ft. Myers, Florida. Kathy was known for her talent as an interior decorator and avid golfer. Her happiest moments in life were spent with her family and golfing with her husband and many friends.
Kathy will be cremated according to her wishes and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice can be made in her name.
