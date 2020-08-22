1/1
Kathleen Ann Przybylski

Kathleen Ann Przybylski

Age 66, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and two daughters after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years Bill Przybylski, two daughters, Ami Heaton and Julie (Brian) Petrovic, and four grandchildren, Zach and Allison Heaton and Hunter and Buchanan Petrovic. She is also survived by her sister Beth (Pat) Freeland, nieces and nephews, especially David Przybylski who was like a son to her, and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Audrey Keen, brother Ronnie Keen, father and mother in law, William and Helen Przybylski, brother in law David Przybylski, and sister in law Joan Przybylski.

She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. She was a great wife, mother, "Gama," and friend too many here in Illinois and in her second home Ft. Myers, Florida. Kathy was known for her talent as an interior decorator and avid golfer. Her happiest moments in life were spent with her family and golfing with her husband and many friends.

Kathy will be cremated according to her wishes and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice can be made in her name.

Obituary and tribute wall for Kathleen Przybylski at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
