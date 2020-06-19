Kathleen Anne Bibb
1940 - 2020
Kathleen Anne Bibb

Kathleen Anne Bibb passed away peacefully June 15, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, IL on July 26, 1940 to the late Paul and Mary (nee Delaney) Connor.

She was a long time resident of Joliet, attending St. Patrick's grade school, and the St. Francis Academy. Kathleen went on to St. Joseph School of Nursing and received her master degree at De Paul University School of Nursing.

Upon meeting the love of her life James B. "Jim" Bibb, they married and re-located to Michigan.

Kathleen is survived by her Goddaughter, Moira K. Olivetti: her niece, Megan J. (Tim) Goolsby; step daughter, Susan (Mark) Ekkens; step-grandchildren, Kristen (Kyle) Wartella, Jacob (Molly), Brett (Sophia); seven step-great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Matthew and Josephine Connor; her dear friends, Sister Grace Henneberry, O.P., Tom and Merrily Kane and family, Diane and Mark Schlicher, Pat and Earl Foster, Tim and Julia Van Aken, Tom and Cynthia Fredricks and family, Rick Alef and Jerry Magona; all her Michigan neighbors and friends; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews from both the Connor and Bibb families also survive.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B. Bibb (2011); her parents; Siblings and spouses, Patrick and Bette Connor, Mary Jane Olivetti and Paula and John Springer.

Kathy's family would like to thank the staff of Willow Falls, Dr. Gandhi and Dr. Suh for the kindness they have shown Kathy these past three months.

Funeral services for Kathleen Anne Bibb will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Romeoville where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Catholic Academy, Presence Cancer Care, University of St. Francis School of Nursing or St. Andrew Catholic Church, Saline, MI would be appreciated.

Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery Chapel
