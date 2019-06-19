Kathleen C. Provancal



Kathleen C. Provancal, (nee Steffens), age 55 of Lockport, passed away June 16, 2019. Kathleen was born in Chicago and was employed by St. Dennis Catholic Church of Lockport for 20 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents Dale Steffens and Josette Shamasko; and niece Megan Ptacek.



Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband John; her loving sons Stephen (Tiffany), Timothy, and Michael (Amber); her dear grandchildren Cameron, Hailey, Riley, and Preston; one brother Ronald Steffens, three sisters, Dianna (David) Ptacek, Heidi (Garry) Witt, and Valerie (Doug) Kemstra; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the Tinley Park Senior's Club for the wonderful care they provided to Kathleen. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and employee. She had a heart of gold and will be missed by all.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 1214 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, 60441. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Yorkville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Dennis Annual School Fund would be appreciated.