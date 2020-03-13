|
Kathleen I. Ostwald
Kathleen I. Ostwald (nee Heath-Nickel), passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 87.
Survived by her children; Peter (Nancy) Heath, Ray Nickel, Julie (Eddie) Branchaw and Missy (Mark) Adair; her grandchildren, Jerry (Kristen) Heath, Nikki (Jack) Kalander, Ray Nickel, Kevin (Stephanie) Nickel, Maureen (Dennis) Jajko, Lindsay Combs, Rachel (Colin) Welch, Emily Adair and Alex Adair; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret (Lonnie) Dunbar. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive.
Preceded in death by her two sons, David Nickel and Wayne Nickel; her parents, Jerome (Irene) Heath; four sisters and two brothers.
Kathleen was born on January 18, 1933 in Ottawa, IL. She was raised in Ottawa and attended Marquette High School, Class of 1950. Kathleen raised her children in the Joliet and New Lenox Area. She retired after 25 years from IDOT.
A memorial service will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2020