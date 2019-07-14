Kathleen L. Garling



Kathleen L. Garling, nee Manning, age 61, of Lemont, passed away June 12, 2019.



Preceded in death by her father Arthur Garling.



She is survived by her mother Carol Manning; her husband John C. Garling; her children Katie (Brian) Terhaar, and Joe (Natalie) Garling; her grandchildren Addison, Sophia, Blake, and Kylie; also surviving are her siblings Karla (Ronald) Olson, and Andrew (Kelli) Manning.



Kathleen was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was gifted at sewing and enjoyed making costumes and projects for family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was also a talented baker and cook; all who knew her raved about her parties and never, ever left hungry. She was most beloved by her family and friends and was a cherished wife, mom, grandma, sister and daughter.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Journey Care Hospice at RUSH https://journeycare.org/donate



Funeral services Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. , 108 Illinois St., Lemont, IL 60439. Visitation Monday 3 - 8 p.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019