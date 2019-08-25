|
Kathleen Loretta Carpenter
(nee Walsh)
Kathleen Loretta Carpenter, age 85, of Plainfield, IL, and formerly of Palos Hills and Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Arbor Terrace Naperville. Born February 13, 1934 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Edna Elizabeth (nee Cahill) Walsh. She married Donald Carpenter on February 27, 1954 at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Bridgeport.
Beloved mother of Susan (Joe) Macak, Joanne (Cliff) Bedar, Jack (Shelly) Carpenter and Kevin (Susanne) Carpenter; devoted grandmother of Joe (Kara) Macak, Heather (Brian) Butler, Jaclyn (Josh) Frey, Jonathan (Stacey) Carpenter, Lily (Rhett) Gotlund, Katie (Mike) Valles, Ben Bedar, Aileen Carpenter and Christian Carpenter; proud great-grandmother of eleven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carpenter, her parents, and sister,Therese Lamora.
A member ofthe Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post #1080, the Plainfield Park District Senior Citizens group, and the CCW of Holy Family Catholic Church. She also taught CCD at Holy family and enjoyed volunteering at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Visitation for Kathleen Loretta Carpenter will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL, where all friends and relatives are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Orland Park. Memorials in her name can bemade to the Les Turner ALS foundation. For more information, please call815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019