Kathleen M. Maggio


1929 - 2020
Kathleen M. Maggio Obituary
Kathleen M. Maggio

Age 91, of Joliet, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Presence Villa Franciscan. She was born on February 25, 1929, in Joliet, the daughter of the late Paul and Susan F. (nee Gregorec) Maggio.

Kathleen moved to south Chicago when she was 11 years old and graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School. She retired after many years of service in banking, bookkeeping, and loan management at South Works Credit Union. Although she remained single her entire life, she dedicated her time as a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church in south Chicago and volunteering with the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and helping the students at Our Lady of Peace Grade School. Kathleen loved ballroom dancing, horseback riding, golfing, and supporting numerous charities.

She is survived by her brother, Paul S. Maggio, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services and interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery were held privately. Funeral Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020
