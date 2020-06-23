Kathleen M. Ross
Kathleen M. Ross

Age 88, of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Symphony of Joliet.

Born and raised in Lockport, Kathleen inspired smiles everywhere she went. After meeting Dave Ross at Lockport Township High School, they became inseparable sweethearts that were known for organizing many after-school dances among their classmates and, most notably, known for their captivating dance moves.

Kathleen had a flair for fashion and she became an interior designer. Together, Dave and Kathleen raised two children: Dave and Tom. As the hostess with the mostess, she was always the life of the party. As an active member of the Lockport Women's Club, she made many friends who were entranced by her stories of her granddaughters: Darcy and Casey.

Preceded in death by her husband, G. David Ross; her son, David J. Ross; her infant son, Robert Ross; her parents, John Broderick and Virginia (Fitzgerald) Broderick; her brother, Joe Broderick, and sister, Rosemary Cummings.

Survived by her brother, Tom "Tango" Broderick; her son, Tom Ross; her granddaughters, Darcy and Casey Ross; her daughter-in-law, Jyme Ross; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Seasons Hospice would be appreciated. Family and friends can sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Private services were held.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
