Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
Kathleen M. Stortz


1961 - 2019
Kathleen M. Stortz Obituary
Kathleen M. Stortz

Kathleen "Kath" M. Stortz (nee Schweiger) - Of Crest Hill, passed away at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Monday, September 23, 2019. Age 58 years.

Survived by her husband of 28 years Jim Stortz, their six children Cassidy, Danielle, Cody, Taylor, Karlee and Dylan. Her parents Fred and Mary Graca. Five siblings Tom Schweiger, Jean (Steve) Rawe, Sue (John) White, Marita Thomas and Peggy (Ralph) Beidelman. Her step-brother and sister Justin Graca and Nikelle Brooks. A uncle Bob Lynch. Proud aunt to 24 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her grandparents Bernard and Winifred Lynch.

Kathleen was born June 3, 1961 in Chicago. Graduate of Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn class of 1979. Graduate of Western Illinois University. Kathleen taught 4th and 5th grade Special Education at Grand Prairie Elementary School in Plainfield. Former AYSO Coordinator of VIP Soccer Program and Girl Scout Leader. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Catholic Church. Kathleen loved the outdoors, gardening, Goodwill stores and camping with her family at the Will County Sportsman Club in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday , September 27th at 11:30 A.M. to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus at 12:00 P.M. for Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019
