The Herald-News Obituaries
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Kathleen Marie Weldin Obituary
Kathleen Marie Weldin

Kathleen Marie Weldin (nee Embling) age 79, passed away peacefully November 6, 2019 in New Lenox at her home surrounded by her family. Kathleen is survived by her devoted daughter Debra Dodds Piggott and son in law Craig Piggott, nieces Diane (Jose) Carreon and Karen (Lu Nemanius) Hamway, great nieces Sharon (Joey) Kunz, Crystal and Ashley Carreon, great-great niece Makayla Cracco and grand puppy Reilly.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Merlyn (nee Warning) Embling, loving husband of 33 years Guy Weldin and sister and brother in law Norma J. and Robert R. Sparks.

Kathleen was born in Joliet, raised in New Lenox and was a lifelong resident with deep family roots in the community. She was retired from Mahoney Enviromental serving them as office manager for 21 years. Kathleen enjoyed travel and was proud of her dual American and Irish citizenship. She especially enjoyed trips to Ireland and the Christkindl markets in Austria and Germany with her daughter and sister and to Branson, MO with Guy. Kathleen was a wonderful homemaker, cook and baker, hosting Friday night dinners for her extended family every week. Kathleen was an exceptional, proud and selfless mother, adored by her daughter Debbie and was the cherished head of family and mother to all. Kathleen was a member of Green Garden United Methodist Church and leaves behind many good friends there.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Green Garden United Methodist Church. Private Funeral Services are being handled by Hickey Memorial Chapel with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or 815-485-8697
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
