Kathleen Mary Szepelak
Kathleen Mary (Juresic) Szepelak, age 67, graduated to Heaven on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Szepelak; stepmother, Josie Juresic; sister, Cindy Pancer; daughters, Michelle (Mark) Day and Jen (Garrett) Appel-Knispel; son, Steve (Karen) Vitanovec; stepchildren, Nicole (Sonny) Sofia and Joel (Ashley) Szepelak; 17 grandchildren, Alex, Josnie, Mayana, Max, Logan, Jake, Teaghan, Mitch, Averie, Jaylyn, Bailee, Ty, Francesca, Santino, Lila, Ben, and future grandchild, Joel Jr.; and numerous other family and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Karl and Frances Zobel; father and mother, Bernard and Frances Juresic; father/mother-in-law, Edward and Jeanette Szepelak; stepfather, Cornelius O'Neil; brothers-in-law, Don Vitanovec and Robert Szepelak; son, Jeffrey Appel; and grandchildren, Bree, Alli, Stephen, and Grace Vitanovec.
Kathy was an outstanding homemaker, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and dedicated her life to helping others. One of her many interests was her participation in the TOPS Club where she ultimately was chosen for Chapter leader. In addition, Kathy worked as a sales person at Grant's Appliance Store in Joliet and Hometown Furniture in Plainfield. She was a lover of anything that sparkled, and thus was fondly called "Sparkles."
She enjoyed singing since high school and was chosen as the lead in the Joliet East H.S. play, "Oliver." She was a member of the Madrigals (Acapella Choir), and was subsequently asked to sing for numerous weddings and funerals throughout her lifetime, as well as singing in the church choir. In addition, she sang at the Rialto Theatre at the Festival of Trees with her daughter, Jennifer.
Kathy enjoyed her cruises, especially her trips with Wayne to the Virgin Island & the Caribbean. She travelled to Florida and Arizona quite frequently to visit family and friends.
