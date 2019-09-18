The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1503 Arthur Ave.
Joliet, IL
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1503 Arthur Ave.
Joliet, IL
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
Kathleen Paker Williams


1957 - 2019
Kathleen Parker Williams Obituary
Kathleen Parker Williams

Born: September 12, 1957; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 11, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Kathleen Parker Williams, affectionately known as "BIG KAT" or "Kathy" to others, transitioned to her heavenly home on September 11, 2019 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet IL. She was born September 12, 1957 in Joliet, IL to Mr. James Parker and Mrs. Lena B. Jackson who preceded her in death. She was a resident of Joliet for all of her life. She is also preceded in death by her sister: Joetta Ward, and two brothers: Clarence and Steven Parker.

Kathy graduated from Joliet East High School. She had been employed at Johnsmanville. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. She had a kind heart, a loving smile and a great spirit, and God was the center of her joy. She was a symbol of strength, wisdom, virtue, courage, and affection. She loved her family.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to Clyde E. Williams who preceded her in death. She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter: Kolanda (Anthony) Thompson of Joliet, IL., one son: Kenneth (Iyeesha) Parker of Joliet, IL; two brothers: Ricky Parker of Memphis, TN and Brandon Parker of Denver, CO; four sisters: Sharon (Elder Kennedy) Milsap, Vera (Melza Sr.) Jordan, Clestine Smith of Joliet, IL, and Taya Brown of Aurora, CO. She also leaves four grandchildren: Kendra Lindsey, KenAsia Parker, Tony Thompson, and Sumiyah Thompson, all of Joliet, IL; and to be born a great granddaughter: London. She also leaves five aunts: Lita Holmes, Joan Potter of IL, Opel Parker of Wichita, KS, Essie B. Harkey of Lawton, OK, and Eldora Smith of Griffin, GA; three uncles, Jerome Parker of Oklahoma City, OK, Lawrence Parker of Carson, CA, and Woodrow Parker of Roswell, New Mexico. She also leaves her godparents: Elder M.L. and Mrs. Edna Floyd of Joliet, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, The Mount Moriah Church Family, and Forest Park Community Center Family, and numerous special friends and love-ones.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1503 Arthur Ave., Joliet, IL. Home-going service promptly at 7:00 p.m., Dr. Clint Wilburn, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019
