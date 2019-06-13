|
|
Kathleen Steele
Kathleen Steele, (nee Mitchell), of Joliet, formerly of Hometown.
Beloved wife of 49 years to the late James Steele.
Devoted mother of the late James (Amy) Steele and Jennifer (Steve) Ivey.
Proud grandmother of Joey, Abby, Andrew, Steven, Caroline, Mitchell, and Grace.
Loving daughter of the late Victor and Donna Mitchell.
Cherished sister of Vicky (Chuck) P'Pool, late Debby Bynum, Sharon Oliver, and Patty Coleman.
Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews and friend of many.
Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m.
Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Jude Catholic Church, New Lenox, Mass 10:00 a.m.
Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date
In lieu of flowers, donations to NWCSRA, 10 Montrose Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446 would be appreciated.
www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in The Herald-News on June 13, 2019