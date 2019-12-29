|
Kathlyn Elizabeth Gougar
Born: July 2, 1921; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 29, 2019; in Duluth, MN
Kathlyn Elizabeth Gougar, age 98, of Hayward, WI and formerly of New Lenox, IL died November 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Kathlyn was born July 2, 1921 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Leo and Laura (Haney) Williams. Kathlyn was joined in marriage to Walter B Gougar, Jr., and together they made their home in New Lenox, IL where they raised two children.
Over the last five years, Kathlyn "Kay" split her time between her daughter, Terry (Dave) McGinnis' home in Manhattan, IL and her son, Wally (Joyce) Gougar's home in Hayward, WI.
In March of 2019, Kathlyn moved into Country Terrace Assisted Living in Hayward. There she got reacquainted with her brother-in-law, Harry Gougar, and made new friends.
Kay loved reading various books and magazines including, AARP magazines, books on Betty White and the Statue of Liberty, just to name a few. She had a love for animals especially dogs of all sizes. In her earlier life, she enjoyed camping with her family and friends, and spending time with the lady's church group at the United Methodist Church in New Lenox, IL. Kay enjoyed playing Pinochle and Kings in the Corner card games. She yearly mailed out over 50 Christmas cards. Kay loved keeping in touch with friends and family through letter writing, cards and phone calls.
Kathlyn is survived by her children, Walter (Joyce) Gougar III of Hayward, WI and Terry McGinnis of Manhattan, IL; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathlyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter, Jr; son-in-law, Dave McGinnis, Sr., four sisters and three brothers.
A spring interment will take place at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019