Kathlyn Elizabeth Gouger


1921 - 2019
Kathlyn Elizabeth Gouger Obituary
Kathlyn Elizabeth Gougar

Born: July 2, 1921; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 29, 2019; in Duluth, MN

Kathlyn Elizabeth Gougar, age 98, of Hayward, WI and formerly of New Lenox, IL died November 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Kathlyn was born July 2, 1921 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Leo and Laura (Haney) Williams. Kathlyn was joined in marriage to Walter B Gougar, Jr., and together they made their home in New Lenox, IL where they raised two children.

A spring interment will take place at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 20, 2019
